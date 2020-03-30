Huawei P40 Pro - Neues Premium-Smartphone im Hands-on

Huawei bringt mit dem P40 Pro sein nächstes Premium-Smartphone in die Läden. Hardwareseitig hat das neue Modell mit schneller CPU, einem 5G-Modem und einer 50 Megapixel-Kamera einiges zu bieten, es muss aber ohne Google-Dienste auskommen. Unser Kollege hat das Huawei P40 Pro ausgepackt.
Das Huawei P40 Pro ist mit einem 6,58 Zoll großen Display ausgestattet, das mit 2640 x 1200 Pixeln auflöst. Dank einer Bildwiederholfrequenz von 90 Hertz kann so vor allem beim Scrollen eine flüssige Darstellung erreicht werden. Huawei setzt auf einen HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Octacore-SoC, dem 8 GB RAM zur Seite stehen. Der interne Speicher ist 256 GB groß.
Ein Highlight ist die Quad-Kamera auf der Rückseite, die zusammen mit Leica entwickelt wurde. Sie setzt sich aus einem 50-Megapixel-Hauptsensor, einem 40-Megapixel-Sensor für Videos, einem 12-Megapixel-Telephoto und einem Time-of-Flight-Sensor zusammen. Beim Betriebssystem kommt
|Technische Daten zum Huawei P40 (Pro)
|Modell
|P40
|P40 Pro
|Betriebssystem
|Android 10 (AOSP, keine Google-Dienste), EMUI 10.1
|Bildschirm
|6,1 Zoll, OLED, 2340 x 1080 Pixel
|6,58 Zoll, OLED, 2640 x 1200 Pixel
90 Hertz
|CPU
|Kirin 990 5G OctaCore CPU, 2x Cortex-A76 2,86 Ghz, 2x Cortex-A76 2,36 Ghz, 4x Cortex A55 1,95 Ghz
|Speicher
|8 GB RAM, 128 GB Flash, Nano Memory Card 2
|8 GB RAM, 128/256 GB Flash, Nano Memory Card 2
|Hauptkamera
|50 Megapixel UltraVision mit RYYB, 4-in-1 Pixel-Binning, f/1.9, 16 Megapixel Ultraweitwinkel-Kamera, f/2.2, 8 Megapixel Telephoto mit OIS, f / 2.4
|50 Megapixel UltraVision mit RYYB, 4-in-1 Pixel-Binning, f/1.9, OIS, 40 Megapixel Video- und Ultraweitwinkel-Kamera, f/1.8, 12 Megapixel SuperSensing Telephoto, f/3.4, TOF-Sensor
|Frontkamera
|32 Megapixel, f/2.0, Tiefensensor
|32 Megapixel, f/2.2, Tiefensensor, IR-Sensor, TOF-Sensor, Autofokus
|Netzwerk
|GSM, HSPA, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi AX, NFC, e-SIM
|Satelliten
|GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS
|Sensoren
|Fingerprintsensor, Annäherungssensor, Umgebungslicht, Kompass, Beschleunigungssensor
|Besonderheiten
|IP53 Zertifizierung, USB Typ-C, Dual-SIM (Slot 1: NanoSIM, Slot 2: NanoSIM oder NanoMemory), e-SIM
|IP68 Zertifizierung, IR-Blaster, USB Typ-C, Dual-SIM (Slot 1: NanoSIM, Slot 2: NanoSIM oder NanoMemory), e-SIM
|Akku
|3800 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Maße
|148,9 x 71,06 x 8,5 mm
|158,2 x 72,6 x 8,95 mm
|Gewicht
|175 Gramm
|203 Gramm
