Huawei P40 Pro - Neues Premium-Smartphone im Hands-on

Smartphone, Android, Huawei, Hands-On, Hands on, NewGadgets, Johannes Knapp, Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, P40 Pro Smartphone, Android, Huawei, Hands-On, Hands on, NewGadgets, Johannes Knapp, Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, P40 Pro
Huawei bringt mit dem P40 Pro sein nächstes Premium-Smartphone in die Läden. Hardwareseitig hat das neue Modell mit schneller CPU, einem 5G-Modem und einer 50 Megapixel-Kamera einiges zu bieten, es muss aber ohne Google-Dienste auskommen. Unser Kollege hat das Huawei P40 Pro ausgepackt.
Huawei P40 ProDas P40 Pro ... Huawei P40 Pro... ist das neue Flaggschiff ... Huawei P40 Pro... von Huawei
Das Huawei P40 Pro ist mit einem 6,58 Zoll großen Display ausgestattet, das mit 2640 x 1200 Pixeln auflöst. Dank einer Bild­wie­derhol­frequenz von 90 Hertz kann so vor allem beim Scrollen eine flüssige Darstellung erreicht werden. Huawei setzt auf einen HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Octacore-SoC, dem 8 GB RAM zur Seite stehen. Der interne Speicher ist 256 GB groß.

Ein Highlight ist die Quad-Kamera auf der Rückseite, die zusammen mit Leica entwickelt wurde. Sie setzt sich aus einem 50-Megapixel-Hauptsensor, einem 40-Megapixel-Sensor für Videos, einem 12-Megapixel-Telephoto und einem Time-of-Flight-Sensor zusammen. Beim Betriebssystem kommt Android 10.0 (AOSP) zum Einsatz, Google-Apps und -Dienste fehlen also.

Technische Daten zum Huawei P40 (Pro)
Modell P40 P40 Pro
Betriebssystem Android 10 (AOSP, keine Google-Dienste), EMUI 10.1
Bildschirm 6,1 Zoll, OLED, 2340 x 1080 Pixel 6,58 Zoll, OLED, 2640 x 1200 Pixel
90 Hertz
CPU Kirin 990 5G OctaCore CPU, 2x Cortex-A76 2,86 Ghz, 2x Cortex-A76 2,36 Ghz, 4x Cortex A55 1,95 Ghz
Speicher 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Flash, Nano Memory Card 2 8 GB RAM, 128/256 GB Flash, Nano Memory Card 2
Hauptkamera 50 Megapixel UltraVision mit RYYB, 4-in-1 Pixel-Binning, f/1.9, 16 Megapixel Ultraweitwinkel-Kamera, f/2.2, 8 Megapixel Telephoto mit OIS, f / 2.4 50 Megapixel UltraVision mit RYYB, 4-in-1 Pixel-Binning, f/1.9, OIS, 40 Megapixel Video- und Ultraweitwinkel-Kamera, f/1.8, 12 Megapixel SuperSensing Telephoto, f/3.4, TOF-Sensor
Frontkamera 32 Megapixel, f/2.0, Tiefensensor 32 Megapixel, f/2.2, Tiefensensor, IR-Sensor, TOF-Sensor, Autofokus
Netzwerk GSM, HSPA, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi AX, NFC, e-SIM
Satelliten GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS
Sensoren Fingerprintsensor, Annäherungssensor, Umgebungslicht, Kompass, Beschleunigungssensor
Besonderheiten IP53 Zertifizierung, USB Typ-C, Dual-SIM (Slot 1: NanoSIM, Slot 2: NanoSIM oder NanoMemory), e-SIM IP68 Zertifizierung, IR-Blaster, USB Typ-C, Dual-SIM (Slot 1: NanoSIM, Slot 2: NanoSIM oder NanoMemory), e-SIM
Akku 3800 mAh 4200 mAh
Maße 148,9 x 71,06 x 8,5 mm 158,2 x 72,6 x 8,95 mm
Gewicht 175 Gramm 203 Gramm


Mehr von Johannes: NewGadgets.de NewGadgets auf YouTube
▼   Ganzen Artikel anzeigen   ▼
Dieses Video empfehlen
Kommentieren0
Tags:
Dieses Video einbetten
Jetzt einen Kommentar schreiben
 
[o1] Toolmaster am 30.03.20 um 17:37 Uhr
++3--1
Sobald es bei Magenta verfügbar ist, wird es bestellt. Endlich ein tolles Smartphone ohne den ganzen Google Kram.
 
[o2] PatHetfield am 30.03.20 um 18:35 Uhr
++--
hat es wirklich nur einen mono lautsprecher bei diesem preis?
 
[re:1] DerTigga am 30.03.20 um 19:18 Uhr
++--
@PatHetfield: Womöglich wieder dieser 'tolle' Ganzdisplayvibrationslautsprecher, den es schon bei der 30er Baureihe gab (und bei dem ich mich immernoch frage, wie gut er generell ist und bei aufgeklebter Schutzfolie oder -glas nichtmehr ist)
Für mich jedenfalls ein größerer Mitgrund, 'nur' ein Mate 20 zu kaufen..
Bearbeitet am 30.03.20 um 19:21 Uhr.
 
[re:2] Mr.Lucius am 30.03.20 um 19:31 Uhr
++--
@PatHetfield: Ja, hatte Huawei neulich auf einer Twitter-Seite geantwortet. Es gibt zwar natürlich noch einen Lautsprecher am oberen Teil des Geräts, aber der ist ledliglich für Sprache gedacht.
Kommentar abgeben Netiquette beachten!
Einloggen

Verwandte Videos

Mehr Videos

Verwandte Tags